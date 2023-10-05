Previous
Smile for the camera by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2458

Smile for the camera

this cute little Serval is ever so shy and mostly hiding somewhere and difficult to spot.


I spotted him through the fence quite far away, but it was difficult to focus.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Mary Siegle ace
You did a bang-up job of spotting it and focusing. Very nice!
October 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a lovely smile. Love the ears
October 5th, 2023  
