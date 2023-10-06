Previous
The prickly one by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2459

The prickly one

I was so surprised to see this critter at eagle encounters. It has been there for a couple of years but has always been hiding.

A couple of weeks ago it gave birth and since then it seems to be after food all the time.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
673% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are so strange looking! nature is just so amazing
October 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise