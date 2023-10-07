Previous
The shy one by ludwigsdiana
The shy one

It was so funny to see faces peep over a high wall at Giraffe House. Some looked funny, but this was a real shy one and dit not look at me once.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Diana

Susan Wakely ace
What acute looking bird.
October 7th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Awww
October 7th, 2023  
Dianne
So lovely.
October 7th, 2023  
Cordiander
What a beauty!
October 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaw! bless , the bashful one! A lovely capture - fav
October 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful close up
October 7th, 2023  
