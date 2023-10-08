Previous
Watching me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2461

Watching me

and making sure that I do not come too close.

Although they are normally not bothered too much, they are very skittish when there are babies with them. A part of Table Mountain can be seen in the background..
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
@ludwigsdiana
October 8th, 2023  
