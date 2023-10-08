Sign up
Photo 2461
Watching me
and making sure that I do not come too close.
Although they are normally not bothered too much, they are very skittish when there are babies with them. A part of Table Mountain can be seen in the background..
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
1
1
Tags
springbuck-estate
narayani
ace
Lovely image
October 8th, 2023
