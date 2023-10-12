Previous
So difficult to get a shot by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2465

So difficult to get a shot

as he did not come anywhere close to where humans were. A cub was born in 2014 to him and his partner.

Baggins was born in 2007 and was three weeks old when he came to cheetah outreach.
A cub was born to him and his partner in 2014.

He is another small predator species that benefits from the presence of livestock guarding dogs on South African farmlands.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
winghong_ho
Lovely portrait shot. He looks like a cat but I think it is not.
October 12th, 2023  
Brian ace
Stunning
October 12th, 2023  
