He was distracted by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2469

He was distracted

by some workers behind the cage and started jumping up and down. They can be such funny creatures.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Lynne
this is great. Look at those eyes.
October 16th, 2023  
Annie D ace
great image - I love lemurs
October 16th, 2023  
