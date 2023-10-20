Previous
Such a slow mover by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2473

Such a slow mover

he spent ages trying to eat all the seed that was scattered around, keeping an eye on me too.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
677% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks like a very long haired hippy guinea pig in a way. What a gorgeous creature
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise