Previous
Photo 2473
Such a slow mover
he spent ages trying to eat all the seed that was scattered around, keeping an eye on me too.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
prcupine
Casablanca
ace
Looks like a very long haired hippy guinea pig in a way. What a gorgeous creature
October 20th, 2023
