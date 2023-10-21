Previous
Complaining by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2474

Complaining

probably at me for not having anything edible for them. They had their beaks in the muddy ground where the food was.

I am not sure what those grey markings on the side of the head are. Do they have ears? I only noticed it when I uploaded and will take a closer look next time.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
677% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise