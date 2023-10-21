Sign up
Previous
Photo 2474
Complaining
probably at me for not having anything edible for them. They had their beaks in the muddy ground where the food was.
I am not sure what those grey markings on the side of the head are. Do they have ears? I only noticed it when I uploaded and will take a closer look next time.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8216
photos
308
followers
176
following
Tags
ostrich-giraffe-house
