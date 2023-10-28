Sign up
Previous
Photo 2481
Deep in thought
and I wonder what he was thinking.
Although it was fun seeing their heads pop up over the wall, I hope to see them elsewhere next time and get a full shot with their lovely plumage.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
ostrich
Danette Thompson
ace
Terrific detail and editing
October 28th, 2023
Louise & Ken
"pops up over the wall"!! You DO understand how amazingly unique that would be to so many of us!
October 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
You can not but love that sad thoughtful face - super close-up !
October 28th, 2023
