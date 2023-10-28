Previous
Deep in thought by ludwigsdiana
Deep in thought

and I wonder what he was thinking.

Although it was fun seeing their heads pop up over the wall, I hope to see them elsewhere next time and get a full shot with their lovely plumage.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Danette Thompson ace
Terrific detail and editing
October 28th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
"pops up over the wall"!! You DO understand how amazingly unique that would be to so many of us!
October 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
You can not but love that sad thoughtful face - super close-up !
October 28th, 2023  
