Well done Boks by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2482

Well done Boks

both here on the estate and in Paris.

When the Springbok rugby team plays, it is the only time when our country is united.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Chris Cook ace
My brother lived for many years in New Zealand and is a huge All Blacks fan so he had a different take on the game. I'm not much of a rugby fan so it made no difference to me. Good choice of photo to celebrate the Springboks big win.
October 29th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
It was an amazing game. Lovely image too.
October 29th, 2023  
Desi
Great photo to celebrate the win. I was home alone babysitting Maddy but that's okay - I still knew the result in minutes and heard the cheering all around the estate
October 29th, 2023  
