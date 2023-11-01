Previous
In the reeds by ludwigsdiana
In the reeds

they are watching over their nests. Breeding season is almost finished and a few are in the moult again.

This month will feature local birds in their habitat.
Diana

winghong_ho
A lovely bird.
November 1st, 2023  
