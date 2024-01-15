Previous
Mr. Eland by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2560

Mr. Eland

Is quite a bit bigger and darker than the female. His horns are also different.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Diana

Kathy A ace
Those horns are a bit like a corkscrew
January 15th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
What a terrific shot!. Such a marvelous looking animal. And you have a giraffe in the background and that white bird walking alongside the eland. Well captured.
January 15th, 2024  
