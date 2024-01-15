Sign up
Photo 2560
Mr. Eland
Is quite a bit bigger and darker than the female. His horns are also different.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kathy A
ace
Those horns are a bit like a corkscrew
January 15th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
What a terrific shot!. Such a marvelous looking animal. And you have a giraffe in the background and that white bird walking alongside the eland. Well captured.
January 15th, 2024
