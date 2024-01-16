Previous
Birds hanging around by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2561

Birds hanging around

while the cattle were grazing in the tall grass across the road from our estate.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Danette Thompson ace
Lovely scene. Your frame looks like a fence!
January 16th, 2024  
