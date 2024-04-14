Sign up
Photo 2650
Patiently waiting
for his chicken bits. The trainer normally puts them on one of these poles which he has to fly to so that the spectators can see him in action.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8920
photos
299
followers
142
following
726% complete
View this month »
2650
Tags
ziggy-barn-owl
Joy's Focus
ace
Isn't he beautiful!
April 14th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Such a beautiful owl image! Absolutely gorgeous!
April 14th, 2024
haskar
ace
I feel like he's looking at you.
April 14th, 2024
