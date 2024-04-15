Previous
Just not interested by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2651

Just not interested

n the goings on below him. In the meanwhile, even Minky got tired of watching and went away.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs
He doesn't move much does he
April 15th, 2024  
haskar
When he doesn't move, he notices movement in the area more easily. Lovely shot.
April 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Not looking too happy ! - perhaps wants everyone to go away !!
April 15th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Fascinating how they can just sit and stare. Lovely image.
April 15th, 2024  
Christina
That is one intense stare!
April 15th, 2024  
