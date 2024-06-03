Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2700
He seemed so shy
but after after a while became very interested in why I was there.
Probably the most common bird to have as a pet here, very talkative and responsive.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9094
photos
298
followers
144
following
739% complete
View this month »
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
Latest from all albums
2704
2698
2696
2705
2699
2697
2700
2698
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
african-grey
Annie D
ace
beautiful portrait of this gorgeous African Grey
June 3rd, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
Wonderful Shot! I love visiting with them... but I'm not so sure I would want one in my home 24/7! Haha!
June 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a perfect portrait! ( I was going to say without a feather out of its place !!!!! ) Love your focus on that trusting eye ! fav
June 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw isn't he gorgeous fav
June 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close