Previous
He seemed so shy by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2700

He seemed so shy

but after after a while became very interested in why I was there.

Probably the most common bird to have as a pet here, very talkative and responsive.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
739% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
beautiful portrait of this gorgeous African Grey
June 3rd, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
Wonderful Shot! I love visiting with them... but I'm not so sure I would want one in my home 24/7! Haha!
June 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a perfect portrait! ( I was going to say without a feather out of its place !!!!! ) Love your focus on that trusting eye ! fav
June 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw isn't he gorgeous fav
June 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise