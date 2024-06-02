Sign up
Previous
Photo 2699
Very strange behviour
from this interesting looking bird coming from Eastern Africa. There are two of these in an aviary and this one was agitated by something.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
3
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
9091
photos
299
followers
144
following
739% complete
Tags
von-der-decken's-hornbill
Annie D
ace
he is fabulous - beautiful feathers and bill
June 2nd, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Love the expression!
June 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great shot! Maybe camera shy??
June 2nd, 2024
