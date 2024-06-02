Previous
Very strange behviour by ludwigsdiana
Very strange behviour

from this interesting looking bird coming from Eastern Africa. There are two of these in an aviary and this one was agitated by something.







Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Annie D ace
he is fabulous - beautiful feathers and bill
June 2nd, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Love the expression!
June 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot! Maybe camera shy??
June 2nd, 2024  
