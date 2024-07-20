Previous
I was spotted by ludwigsdiana
I was spotted

although I was on the other side of the road. This one appears to be smiling.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous. And he does have a wee grin on his face!
July 20th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Super & i think he is smiling at you..
Great pose & capture!......Fav
July 20th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Smiley eyes and love that bill
July 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Sweet! Such a lovely shape bill
July 20th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
He is looking rather happy
July 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy to be captured !
July 20th, 2024  
