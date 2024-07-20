Sign up
Previous
Photo 2747
I was spotted
although I was on the other side of the road. This one appears to be smiling.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
6
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9273
photos
297
followers
152
following
752% complete
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
spoonbill
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous. And he does have a wee grin on his face!
July 20th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Super & i think he is smiling at you..
Great pose & capture!......Fav
July 20th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Smiley eyes and love that bill
July 20th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Sweet! Such a lovely shape bill
July 20th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
He is looking rather happy
July 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy to be captured !
July 20th, 2024
