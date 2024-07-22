Sign up
Previous
Photo 2749
So curious
as to what that noise could be. It was a bit windy and the leaves kept on blowing in front of him
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
6
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9281
photos
297
followers
152
following
753% complete
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2747
2745
2754
2748
2746
1031
2749
2747
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
cape-weaver
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
July 22nd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love the look on his little face! Great shot, Diana!
July 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
He's lovely, what a great head angle
July 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Such a gorgeous capture of his mood… brilliant photo
July 22nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
what a gorgeous colour!
July 22nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
terrific shot of this colourful bird.
July 22nd, 2024
