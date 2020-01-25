Previous
A Zebra Finch by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1107

A Zebra Finch

in my garden, but very far from home. I was told they are native to Australia. Maybe someone had it as a pet and it got out of the cage. Unfortunately, it has not been sighted since.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Milanie ace
How gorgeous
January 25th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
What a beauty! I wonder what its story is?
January 25th, 2020  
Taffy ace
If only they had a way to communicate with us. Sad to think it was once a domesticated bird and now has to find its way in nature -- but maybe it's happier.
January 25th, 2020  
Amanda Thepanda
Yes... we get them here frequently.... but people also have them as pets.
January 25th, 2020  
Martin Jalkotzy
Gorgeous image!
January 25th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a beautiful bird..beautifully captured...far from home.
January 25th, 2020  
