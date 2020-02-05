Previous
Next
Mallard Duck having a preening session. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1118

Mallard Duck having a preening session.

5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
306% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Well captured to show the process, and with beautiful individual photos.
February 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise