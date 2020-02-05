Sign up
Photo 1118
Mallard Duck having a preening session.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
mallard-duck-preening-not-seen-it-again
Taffy
ace
Well captured to show the process, and with beautiful individual photos.
February 5th, 2020
