What was left behind ... by ludwigsdiana
What was left behind ...

after the harvest. The vines were so low on the ground, not the kind that usually are tied up and grow high. The pickers forgot quite a few little bunches that were almost on the ground hidden by leaves and stems. Glad I saw them.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Diana

