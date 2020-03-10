Sign up
Penguin nesting
in the sand at Boulders.
10th March 2020
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
27th February 2020 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
penguin-sand-boulders-beach
Sharon Lee
ace
so sweet
March 10th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Lucky to see this wee fellow or are they quite common around here. Our 'little blues' are always out to sea during the day!
March 10th, 2020
