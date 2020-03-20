Previous
Next
Dylan Lewis sculpture garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1162

Dylan Lewis sculpture garden

the door leading into the garden. on the table they have a container with paper umbrellas against the sun and a jug with cold water. for those that are tired of walking the seven hectares, there are also benches to rest.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's quite a walk!
March 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise