Previous
Next
Photo 1164
Dylan Lewis sculpture garden
i liked this female figure just staring ahead, and noticed that she was wearing only one flip flop. a pity there were no names or other explanations about his sculptures to find out more one had to take a guided tour
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3503
photos
246
followers
178
following
318% complete
View this month »
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1171
1164
1172
1163
1165
1173
1164
1166
2
Special to me
DC-FZ80
26th February 2020 4:11pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
dl-sculpture-garden-lady
