Dylan Lewis sculpture garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1164

Dylan Lewis sculpture garden

i liked this female figure just staring ahead, and noticed that she was wearing only one flip flop. a pity there were no names or other explanations about his sculptures to find out more one had to take a guided tour
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

