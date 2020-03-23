Previous
Dylan Lewis sculpture garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1165

Dylan Lewis sculpture garden

one of his shamanic figures.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Sharon Lee ace
nice sculpture.
March 23rd, 2020  
