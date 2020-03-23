Sign up
Photo 1165
Dylan Lewis sculpture garden
one of his shamanic figures.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4
1
Special to me
DC-FZ80
26th February 2020 2:20pm
dl-sculpture-garden-shamanic-figure
Sharon Lee
ace
nice sculpture.
March 23rd, 2020
