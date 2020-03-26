Previous
Next
Dylan Lewis sculpture garden. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1168

Dylan Lewis sculpture garden.

this is a memorial of his studio cat Scarlatti, who lived with him for 18 years.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise