Gum flowers by ludwigsdiana
Gum flowers

taken a while ago when they were still flowering.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely... we have them growing in the park near our back fence, lots of birds enjoy them
April 13th, 2020  
