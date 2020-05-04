Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1207
Indigenous Iris
or Dietes. Some of them are growing in little bunches of three instead of a single flower. I wonder if that is due to lack of water.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3632
photos
258
followers
185
following
330% complete
View this month »
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
Latest from all albums
1207
1205
1215
1208
1206
1216
1209
1207
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
28th April 2020 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dietes-little-bunches-smaller-flowers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close