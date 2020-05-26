Previous
Shout it from the rooftops! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1229

Shout it from the rooftops!

As from next week we will be able to exercise anytime during the day! Even the Egyptian Goose seems happy. Exercise which does not mean meeting friends or family. At least we can get out again.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Loopy-Lou ace
Where’s the bread? Great shot well timed
May 26th, 2020  
Wylie ace
that goose looks like trouble! stay clear:)
May 26th, 2020  
