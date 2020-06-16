Sign up
Malachite Sunbird
I don't know what happened to this ones foot, he sat like that the whole time while drinking. I used a bit of texture over the bokeh of the olive trees, as it started to look boring and all the same.
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Views
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
22nd May 2020 1:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
malachite-hurt-foot
