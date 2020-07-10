Previous
Next
The Strand by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1274

The Strand

with some of the shrubs flowering on the beach. Hard to believe that this too is a typical winters day.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wyomingsister
Oh my goodness! I could stand and stare for hours at this magnificent view!!!
July 10th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful scene
July 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise