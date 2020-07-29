Sign up
Photo 1293
The Christmas tree
standing in the centre is actually a communications mast which has been covered. They are all covered here to look a bit more attractive in the landscapes and suburbs.
29th Jul 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
communication-masts-covered
