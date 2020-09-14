Sign up
Photo 1340
Leopard
set free from his his huge cage. A lot of fence had to be removed here too.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4031
photos
259
followers
191
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
22nd January 2020 12:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
vredenheim-leopard-fence-ps
PhylM-S
ace
Fantastic work! I would love if that had been reality but then I suppose you may not have gotten this shot then! Beautiful beast. Fav
September 14th, 2020
