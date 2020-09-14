Previous
Leopard by ludwigsdiana
Leopard

set free from his his huge cage. A lot of fence had to be removed here too.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
PhylM-S ace
Fantastic work! I would love if that had been reality but then I suppose you may not have gotten this shot then! Beautiful beast. Fav
September 14th, 2020  
