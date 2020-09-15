Previous
Next
Camelia at Vergelegen by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1341

Camelia at Vergelegen

so many wonderful varieties from all over the world.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
367% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
This one is so pretty!
September 15th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Lovely...
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise