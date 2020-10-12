Previous
Here is Mr Weaver by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1368

Here is Mr Weaver

who has been chasing poor Mrs up and down the fever tree. Maybe she does not like here nest ;-)
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
sarah ace
Wonderful
October 12th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
He will have to try harder Poor Mr Weaver....wow look at those thorns!
October 12th, 2020  
