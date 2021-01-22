Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1470
I rarely see spoonbils
and was quite happy to discover them with a Sacred Ibis while driving to Jordan bakery.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4421
photos
273
followers
219
following
402% complete
View this month »
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
Latest from all albums
1470
1468
1471
1469
1478
1472
1470
1479
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th December 2020 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spoonbills-sacred-ibis-on-the-way-to-the-bakery
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, nice!! they look so different then in my area. Ours are the pink ones . Those beaks are so interesting.
January 22nd, 2021
Kat
Greats hot, funny looking birds with those beaks
January 22nd, 2021
Babs
ace
Nice shot, the ibis looks a bit shy
January 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close