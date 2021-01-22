Previous
I rarely see spoonbils by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1470

I rarely see spoonbils

and was quite happy to discover them with a Sacred Ibis while driving to Jordan bakery.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, nice!! they look so different then in my area. Ours are the pink ones . Those beaks are so interesting.
January 22nd, 2021  
Kat
Greats hot, funny looking birds with those beaks
January 22nd, 2021  
Babs ace
Nice shot, the ibis looks a bit shy
January 22nd, 2021  
