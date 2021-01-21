Sign up
Photo 1469
Buffalo not quite sure what I am doing there
There was quite a large herd of females and calves across the road from where the males were. They looked just as dangerous as the males. I removed the distracting fence. Bob
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
herd-of-female-buffalo-jordan
Rob Z
ace
Great close-up - but, like you, I don't think I'd get too close. :)
January 21st, 2021
