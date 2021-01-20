Sign up
Photo 1468
Black Swan
So beautiful and elegant. I loved the ruffled feathers.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4415
photos
274
followers
218
following
Special to me
DC-FZ80
5th January 2021 11:06am
Tags
black-swan-feathers
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous swan, stunning shot of the feathers and red beak
January 20th, 2021
