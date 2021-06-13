Previous
Next
Sunflower fields by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1612

Sunflower fields

at Vergelegen. It is the first time I have seen this as it is part of their environmental change. The Hottentots Holland mountains in the background.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise