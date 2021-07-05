Previous
Next
The little ones were hungry by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1634

The little ones were hungry

and we were surprised to see them eating carrots, as they are only three months old. A nearby farmer loads off his excess vegies for the animals at Villeira.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
447% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise