Photo 1638
They have the cutest faces
I stood up in the game vehicle to get a face shot of this cutie. Such an interesting nose they have.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4925
photos
286
followers
225
following
Tags
villeira-game-drive
JackieR
ace
No idea you were so tall Diana!
July 9th, 2021
