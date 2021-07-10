Sign up
Photo 1639
Sniffing at the ladies
this frustrated Eland bull could think of nothing but following the ladies around. It was so interesting to see the reactions.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4931
photos
285
followers
225
following
Tags
game-drive-villeira
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! only one thing on his mind !!
July 10th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
And she looks so unaware of what’s to come!!
July 10th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Great shot!
July 10th, 2021
Gosia
ace
Lol
July 10th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
You always find such amazing animals, great shot
July 10th, 2021
vonski
The male of the species 😉😁
July 10th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Omg! That’s funny
July 10th, 2021
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
Great shot
July 10th, 2021
katy
ace
LOL! Definitely caught him pursuing one of them!
July 11th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Oh come on, guy, leave us alone
July 11th, 2021
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
July 11th, 2021
Diana
ace
@beryl
@wakelys
@marlboromaam
@gosia
@swchappell
@ilovelenses
@dutchothotmailcom
@elisasaeter
@grammyn
@jgpittenger
@rickster549
Thanks for the lovely comments and fav, it is very much appreciated.
July 11th, 2021
