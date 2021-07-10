Previous
Next
Sniffing at the ladies by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1639

Sniffing at the ladies

this frustrated Eland bull could think of nothing but following the ladies around. It was so interesting to see the reactions.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
449% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! only one thing on his mind !!
July 10th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
And she looks so unaware of what’s to come!!
July 10th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Great shot!
July 10th, 2021  
Gosia ace
Lol
July 10th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
You always find such amazing animals, great shot
July 10th, 2021  
vonski
The male of the species 😉😁
July 10th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Omg! That’s funny
July 10th, 2021  
Elisabeth Sæter ace
Great shot
July 10th, 2021  
katy ace
LOL! Definitely caught him pursuing one of them!
July 11th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Oh come on, guy, leave us alone
July 11th, 2021  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
July 11th, 2021  
Diana ace
@beryl @wakelys @marlboromaam @gosia @swchappell @ilovelenses @dutchothotmailcom @elisasaeter @grammyn @jgpittenger @rickster549 Thanks for the lovely comments and fav, it is very much appreciated.
July 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise