Chameleon by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1649

Chameleon

Imagine going on a game drive and the first animal you see is a chameleon! Although we grew up with tons of them in our garden hedges, they are very rarely seen these days.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful colors. It’s so small.
July 20th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
So vibrant colours
July 20th, 2021  
sheri
Spectacular colors.
July 20th, 2021  
