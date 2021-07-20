Sign up
Photo 1649
Chameleon
Imagine going on a game drive and the first animal you see is a chameleon! Although we grew up with tons of them in our garden hedges, they are very rarely seen these days.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
18th June 2021 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
villeira-game-drive
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful colors. It’s so small.
July 20th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
So vibrant colours
July 20th, 2021
sheri
Spectacular colors.
July 20th, 2021
