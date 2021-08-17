Previous
Leucadendron by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1677

Leucadendron

a member of the Protea family which grows over two meters tall.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
so pretty, the colours are beautiful
August 17th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beauty!
August 17th, 2021  
