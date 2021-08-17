Sign up
Photo 1677
Leucadendron
a member of the Protea family which grows over two meters tall.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Special to me
Canon EOS 80D
2nd August 2021 12:42pm
love-the-different-tones
Sharon Lee
ace
so pretty, the colours are beautiful
August 17th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beauty!
August 17th, 2021
