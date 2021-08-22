Previous
Next
Not a happy little face by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1682

Not a happy little face

I thought this one somehow looks a tad sad.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Such pretty colours.
August 22nd, 2021  
tony gig
Beautiful...fav
August 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise