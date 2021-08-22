Sign up
Photo 1682
Not a happy little face
I thought this one somehow looks a tad sad.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5079
photos
285
followers
227
following
460% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th July 2021 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
violas-still-doing-well
Sally Ings
ace
Such pretty colours.
August 22nd, 2021
tony gig
Beautiful...fav
August 22nd, 2021
