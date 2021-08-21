Previous
Pigsears and bokeh by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1681

Pigsears and bokeh

They are very popular plants here as they are water wise and flower for a very long time.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Diana

KoalaGardens🐨
you always manage to show them off so nicely too
August 21st, 2021  
Valerie Chesney
Such a beautiful capture & the colour is gorgeous.
August 21st, 2021  
Kathy A
Beautiful
August 21st, 2021  
Hazel
Totally amazing plants!!
August 21st, 2021  
