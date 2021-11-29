Previous
Callistemon in abundance by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1781

Callistemon in abundance

this year. We must have had so much rain, as there were more flowers than before.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Diana

ludwigsdiana
