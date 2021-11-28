Previous
Last Wisteria till next season by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1780

Last Wisteria till next season

I wish I could grow it here, unfortunately I would have to dig out the jasmin then.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Diana

Diana
Babs ace
It is a beautiful flower.
November 28th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful colour
November 28th, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
Such wonderful clarity. I can almost smell them.
November 28th, 2021  
