It's a hard life out here by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1849

It's a hard life out here

But used to be so much worse. Born in 2008 he was rescued from abuse in the illegal pet trade in Romania. Most of the animals in this industry do not survive past their first year. The owners of Lion Park brought him here to his forever home.

Listen to a favourite Queen song
https://youtu.be/c6LVnqNdwcQ
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Annie D ace
How wonderful he could be rescued
February 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous photo
February 5th, 2022  
Sally Ings
He certainly looks rather content
February 5th, 2022  
